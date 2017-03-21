Local

March 21, 2017 3:18 PM

Technical issues cause blackout for Kansas City Scout traffic system services

By Robert A. Cronkleton

Technical issues at Kansas City Scout caused a systemwide blackout of the traffic management system.

The service, operated by the Missouri and Kansas departments of transportation, monitors traffic conditions on area highways and alerts motorists to crashes and other highway traffic impediments.

The blackout is affecting Kansas City Scout’s website (www.kcscout.net) and Twitter (@KansasCityScout) account. The system’s ramp metering, overhead signs and traffic cameras are also not working.

Repairs are underway, but it could take up to 24 hours before the services are restored, according to a KDOT spokeswoman.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

