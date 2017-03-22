Six people sent to hospital — one with critical injuries — after fire at Overland Park group home

Emergency crews took six people to the hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fire broke out just after midnight Wednesday in an Overland Park home for people with disabilities.
Arriving firefighters reported seeing flames at the two-story house in the 14100 block of Parkhill Street.
Police met fire crews in the front yard and said that four people had been evacuated, but two others were still inside the house. Firefighters searched and found the two other residents on the second floor of the house, according to the Overland Park Fire Department
While the search was taking place, other fire crews battled the blaze, which was located at the back of the house.
Emergency crews took all six people to hospitals. One was in critical, but stable condition and another was in serious condition. The four others were in good condition, according to fire officials.
Firefighters from Overland Park and Olathe fire departments brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The fire damage was limited to the back portion of the house, including the kitchen and basement areas. The rest of the house had moderate smoke damage, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home had working smoke detectors.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
