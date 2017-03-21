Investigators begin the search for cause of massive Overland Park fire

It was a long night for firefighters in Overland Park.
And today will be a long day for investigators as they began the task of trying to determine what sparked Monday’s massive blaze at an apartment complex under construction.
Investigators from the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office will be assisting Overland Park investigators at the CityPlace development at College Boulevard and Nieman Road
The fire destroyed one four-story apartment building and damaged another.
It also damaged about 17 homes, including some nearby that were considered total losses.
Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, but officials said there were no serious injuries.
Officials said residents affected by the fire can go to Christ Lutheran Church at 117th Street and Nieman Road for support.
Investigators are planning to be there about about 9 a.m. Tuesday to speak with residents.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments