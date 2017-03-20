Is President Trump coming to Kansas City for the World War I centennial?

Plans for the World War I centennial to be observed in Kansas City on April 6 will be detailed Tuesday, amid speculation that President Donald Trump may attend.
Trump and foreign heads of state have been invited to the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the U.S. declaration of war against Germany in 1917. The event will be at the Liberty Memorial. The host will be the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
Pat O’Neill, the museum's publicist, said Monday organizers have not received confirmation that Trump will attend.
“We’ve been told he has no conflict,” O’Neill said. “So that’s a green light. There’s a very good possibility.”
Organizers will announce details about the centennial event at a press briefing Tuesday. It is not clear if Trump’s plans will be known at that time.
Heads of state from France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Canada and Australia have also been invited. Monique Seefried, a member of the United States World War One Centennial Commission, said recently that if Trump is not able to attend, organizers are hopeful that Vice President Mike Pence would come.
Seefried said she tentatively expected the French minister of defense and the Italian ambassador to the United States to attend. Other nations, including colonies of the European powers at the time, were involved in the 1914-18 war, and many of them are expected to be represented.
The public event on April 6 will begin at 11 a.m. on the southeast lawn of the Liberty Memorial. The observance, titled “In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace,” will feature music, readings and military flyovers. It is a free but ticketed event. Details about tickets will be announced Tuesday.
The centennial commission chose to mark the observance in Kansas City because citizens here stood up soon after the war’s end and, in just 10 days, raised the money to build the Liberty Memorial. It is now a National Historic Landmark and has been designated by Congress as the national museum and memorial.
The European war began in 1914, but the United States did not enter the war until 1917 after Germany resumed unrestricted submarine warfare and continued to sink American merchant ships in the Atlantic Ocean. The war on the Western Front, and America’s participation, ended on Nov. 11, 1918. The United States lost more than 116,000 people in the conflict.
The commemoration in Kansas City is the beginning of an 18-month observance of American involvement in World War I. More information can be found at WW1CC.org.
