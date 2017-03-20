Debris from huge building fire in Overland Park igniting fires at nearby homes

A massive fire at an apartment building under construction at a multimillion-dollar development in Overland Park was sparking fires on several nearby homes Monday afternoon.
Fires from the City Place development at the southwest corner of College Boulevard and Nieman Road blew plumes of smoke and embers along rows of homes nearby.
Flames and heavy black smoke were pouring from the multi-story apartment building.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Some residents were being evacuated as a precaution. Authorities said that at least six other fires were reported at nearby homes.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments