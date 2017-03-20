Boy is dead, sister is critical after 3-year-old twins are found in Platte County pond

A 3-year-old boy drowned and his 3-year-old twin sister was in critical condition after they wandered into a Platte County pond behind their home Monday morning.
The twins’ father called police at 10:14 a.m. to say his children were missing from their home in the 19000 block of South Ridgely Road, said Platte County Undersheriff Maj. Erik Holland.
Both toddlers were found in the pond, Holland said.
The girl was found first. Someone was trying to revive her when emergency crews arrived, Holland said. She was taken to a local hospital.
The boy was found shortly after that in the pond but was pronounced dead on the scene.
“We don’t have anything that indicates anything other than an accident, but we will investigate the situation thoroughly,” Holland said.
Investigators are talking with the children’s father. The private pond sits behind a few houses, including the children’s home, he said.
The pond is south of Edgerton and west of Smithville Lake.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
