March 17, 2017 7:24 PM

Two people on board airplane unhurt after crash in Mosby

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating the cause of a plane crash Friday at Midwest National Air Center near U.S. 69 and Rhodus Road in Mosby.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, two people on board were not hurt.

Clay County sheriff deputies assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with the crash.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

