Two people on board airplane unhurt after crash in Mosby

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating the cause of a plane crash Friday at Midwest National Air Center near U.S. 69 and Rhodus Road in Mosby.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, two people on board were not hurt.
Deputies are assisting MSHP at scene of plane down at Midwest National Airport at 69 Hwy & Rhodus. 2 on board not hurt. FAA investigating. pic.twitter.com/KDqzWNT2Jv— Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) March 17, 2017
Clay County sheriff deputies assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with the crash.
