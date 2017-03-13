Missing Liberty woman found dead in rural Missouri

A Liberty woman who had been reported missing last month has been found dead in rural northwestern Missouri, according to police.
Antwanette Michelle Delagarza, 40, was found dead in her car Sunday afternoon in Daviess County, according to Liberty police.
Delagarza had been missing since Feb. 21, after she left her home in Liberty for work about 9:30 a.m. Delagarza worked at Nordstrom’s at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.
Police said no foul play is suspected.
