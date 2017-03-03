Liberty police seek help locating missing woman

Liberty police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Feb. 21.
Antwanette Michelle Delagarza, 40, left her home in Liberty for work about 9:30 a.m. Delagarza works at Nordstrom’s at the Oak Park Mall.
She alerted her employer that she was sick. At 11:45 a.m., surveillance video showed Delagarza’s car leaving the mall, according to police.
Surveillance video that same day showed Delagarza stopping at the Quick Way Conoco gas station, at 4500 N. Cobbler Road, River Bend, around 12:22 p.m.
Delagarza has a red 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with Missouri license plate PP7-S8X.
She is a white woman, 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. Delagarza has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Liberty police are working with Overland Park police but are now leading the investigation. Police agencies are assisting with the search.
Anyone with information should call Liberty police at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
