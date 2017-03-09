Some Missouri and Kansas colleges get poor grades in financial responsibility

1:44 Aerial footage shows heavy damage in Oak Grove Pause

1:09 Storm damages hangars and aircraft in Olathe

1:26 Officials describe damage to the Johnson County Executive Airport

2:56 KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision'

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

3:45 Visitors flock to Grinter's sunflower field for many reasons

1:29 Sam Brownback responds to reports about Trump job

2:44 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall