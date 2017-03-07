Local

March 7, 2017 12:05 PM

Johnson County Executive Airport reopens for limited operations but is closed to public

By Robert A. Cronkleton

Johnson County Executive Airport, which was damaged as strong storms moved through the county Monday evening, reopened to air traffic with limited operations.

Because of safety concerns, the airport remained closed to the public. Olathe building inspectors and structural engineers from Burns & McDonnell were on site Tuesday morning assessing the airport’s buildings.

Most of the damage to hangars and planes occurred on the east side of the airport. There was some damage in hangars on the airport’s west side.

The National Weather Service is assessing the damage to determine whether a tornado or straight-line winds caused the damage.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide security during cleanup. The Johnson County Airport Commission will assist people who leased hangars to coordinate access to their items. Airport officials planned to meet with tenants at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

