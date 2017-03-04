One day after Lenexa cattle truck overturn, some bovine creatures still on the run

About two-thirds of the cattle that escaped Friday following a traffic crash near Kansas 10 in Johnson County remained on the loose Saturday morning.
The crash, near Interstate 435 in Lenexa, Kan., involved a cattle truck overturning. Approximately 35 cows escaped, Lenexa police spokesman Danny Chavez said, and about 25 of those remain roaming the fields that surround the highway.
“The cattle scattered in literally every direction,” Chavez said.
On Friday, officers with Lenexa police used ‘road closed’ traffic barricades in an attempt to corral the bovine creatures, with varying success.
“It’s not like we had a central effort or even strategy. It was just each officer relying on his own ideas to round them up,” Chavez said. “We were really just trying to get them cornered by a fence line or tree line ... isolate them until we determined what to do with them.”
Police have deemed the still at-large cattle safe, as they were not blocking roadways Saturday morning. Lenexa police have abandoned efforts to corral the cows, but Chavez said the cattle’s owner is continuing work today to recover them.
