Cattle on the loose at Kansas 10 and I-435 after Johnson County traffic crash

Numerous cows are running loose after a cattle truck was involved in a traffic crash near Kansas 10 and Interstate 435 in Johnson County.
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are blocking traffic and attempting to round up the animals.
One officer reported about 20 head of cattle in the area of 99th Street and Renner Road.
A truck carrying the cattle reportedly overturned just before noon Friday on the ramp from westbound I-35 to Kansas 10.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments