Search continues for missing teen at lake in Douglas County

Authorities on Monday are continuing the search of Douglas County State Lake for a teenager missing since Saturday.
The 17-year-old boy was one of two teens in a small boat that capsized about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The second teen, also a 17-year-old boy, resurfaced, but his companion did not.
First responders began an immediate search. Multiple agencies continued the search throughout the day Sunday until it got dark and resumed the search Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
