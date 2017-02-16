One dead after school bus accident in Northland; Missouri 291 shut down at Missouri 210

One person was killed after an accident Thursday afternoon involving a school bus shut down lanes of Missouri 291 near Missouri 210 in Liberty.
The accident was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m.
According to reports, the crash involved a Wellington-Napoleon R-IX School District bus and a passenger vehicle.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
In a statement, district officials said the bus was headed to a basketball game when it was involved in a head-on collision. District officials reported there were no serious injuries to students or staff who were taken back to the school after the incident. The game for Thursday night was canceled, district officials said.
According to Kansas City Scout, both the southbound and northbound lanes of Missouri 291 just past Missouri 210 were closed after the wreck.
My KC Scout Traffic Alert New: INCIDENT on MO-291 NB PAST 210 HWY— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) February 16, 2017
All lanes closed. Left shoulder cl
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments