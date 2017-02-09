Fifth-grader wins Olathe spelling bee after 33 rounds of competition

A fifth-grade student from Sunnyside Elementary School has been crowned the champion of the Olathe Public Schools Spelling Bee.
David Lye, 10, took first place Thursday in the spelling bee, which is sponsored by The Olathe News, a publication of The Kansas City Star.
Thirteen-year-old Kruti Nataraj, an eighth-grade student at Indian Trail Middle School, earned second place.
David took home the first-place trophy after enduring 33 rounds of competition. He won by correctly spelling the word “plutology.” David credits his love of reading with helping him know how to spell the word.
“I read Greek mythology, and Pluto is a Roman god,” David said.
Students from 44 Olathe elementary and middle schools, along with a student from one private school, competed in this year’s spelling bee. The competition, held at Frontier Trail Middle School, lasted nearly three hours and included 17 rounds of back-and-forth competition between the two finalists.
David will go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. That takes place May 28-June 3 near Washington, D.C. A student from Olathe won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2009, and another Olathe student was one of two co-champions in 2015.
