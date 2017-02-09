Death of 2-year-old girl remains under investigation in Gardner

Authorities on Thursday said they are continuing to investigate the death of a 2-year-old girl.
Presley Porting died Tuesday after she was found unresponsive inside a house in the 400 block of South Hickory Street.
Gardner police have not said how the girl died.
On Wednesday, crime scene investigators were seen removing items from the home where Presley’s father lives.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses.
A friend of Presley’s mother, who set up the GoFundMe account, described the little girl as “one of the most beautiful little 2 year olds I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. In her short life she has touched the lives of her family and anyone she meets.”
