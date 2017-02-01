Video shows Clay County deputy helping a cat with a can stuck on its head

0:43 Police detectives need your help identifying two people in this surveillance video Pause

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

2:31 Kansas City Streetcar proposed expansion plan

0:51 New University of Missouri System president on the next chancellor of Mizzou