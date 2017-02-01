Video shows Clay County deputy helping a cat with a can stuck on its head

A Clay County sheriff’s deputy is credited with coming to the aid of a stray feline that had gotten its head stuck in a can early Wednesday.
It happened at 3:40 a.m. while Deputy Cody Minnis was driving on Northeast 106th Street and Lancaster Road.
The two-minute video was taken from the dashboard camera mounted in the deputy’s patrol car. It shows Minnis stopping his vehicle after noticing the helpless cat trying to make its way across the dark road.
The kindhearted deputy gently bent over and examined the cat while uttering calming reassurances.
“You’re OK, you’re OK,” Minnis told the cat. The cat can be heard in the background purring and meowing.
“You’re OK,” Minnis repeated as he removed a can from the cat’s head.
The cat quickly scampered away moments later.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments