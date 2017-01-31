Zelda the ferret, of Olathe, has successful pacemaker surgery at K-State

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack Pause

2:38 KC protesters join nationwide rallies against Trump's immigration order

2:38 Sudan-born U.S. citizen concerned the travel ban may affect his plans

1:58 'We are not afraid of immigrants,' mayor tells protesters at KCI

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

2:31 Kansas City Streetcar proposed expansion plan

9:38 Kansas City students react to proposed streetcar expansion

1:08 Implosion brings down CenturyLink office building in Overland Park