Pat Peters, former prosecutor and ‘legend in the legal community,’ dies at 62

Longtime Jackson County prosecutor and defense attorney Patrick W. Peters died Saturday from a disease, cryptococcal meningitis, that is said to be rare in healthy people. He was 62.
His wife and law partner, Shelley Peters, said Peters had been battling the illness since early November after he traveled to Arizona to conduct depositions for a case.
“With most people, apparently our immune system would fight it and kill it,” she said Sunday. “They do not know why his did not, but it didn’t.”
Peters was hospitalized Nov. 13 “and it just went from bad to worse,” Shelley Peters said.
Peters graduated in 1985 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. As an assistant prosecutor in Jackson County for eight years, Peters often handled murder cases, including seven death penalty cases. He ran for Jackson County prosecutor in 1992 but lost to Claire McCaskill, now a U.S. senator from Missouri. In 1995-96 Peters was deputy attorney general for Kansas for the criminal division.
In private practice Peters often took on the defense in high-profile murder cases, including that of a University of Central Missouri student and Saudi national accused of hiring someone to kill a Warrensburg bar owner in 2012. The charges eventually were dropped. Peters also defended a Kansas City lawyer accused of killing his law partner in 2000. A Missouri appeals court ruled that evidence against him should be thrown out. Peters represented one of five people convicted in the 1988 arson explosion that killed six Kansas City firefighters.
“He was a legend in the legal community,” Shelley Peters said. “He was the person everyone called when they needed advice or a creative idea. He was the best trial attorney, in my opinion, in the city.”
Former federal prosecutor John Osgood, also now in private practice, said Peters “was a great trial lawyer and a friend.”
“He was the rock star of the prosecutor’s office,” Osgood said Sunday. “He did a lot of death cases and may have sent more people to death row, or as a many as anyone else that worked there. Then he was just as vigorous as a defense attorney.”
According to Healthline.com, “meningitis is an infection and inflammation of the meninges, which are the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. Meningitis can be due to many different germs, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses.”
Arrangements for a celebration of life are pending.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments