January 20, 2017 12:41 PM

Female inmate dies inside Jackson County Detention Center

By Glenn E. Rice

A female inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center died Friday morning while she was being held in the facility’s intake unit.

The woman’s name and age are being withheld until relatives have been notified. She was being held on a probation violation and was brought into the facility about 10 a.m.

The woman was being seen by medical staff and suddenly became unresponsive. Paramedics were summoned to administer first-aid, however the woman died a short time later, according to Brenda Hill, a spokeswoman for Jackson County Executive Frank White.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded to the facility.

No other details were immediately available.

Glenn E. Rice

