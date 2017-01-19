Bombing mission to Libya flew from western Missouri

U.S. Air Force B-2 bombers, taking off from an Air Force base about 60 miles east of Kansas City, teamed with drones to attack a pair of Islamic State military camps in Libya, seeking to eliminate extremists who had escaped the former IS stronghold of Sirte, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.
Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said in a statement that the camps were located about 28 miles southwest of the central coastal city of Sirte.
The strikes were carried out overnight and were authorized by President Barack Obama, marking perhaps the final use of military force by a wartime president who intervened in Libya in 2011 as part of a coalition that ultimately toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
Air Force Times reported that the B-2s took off from from Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster, Mo., flying 34 hours to conduct the attack.
Cook said the attacks were made in conjunction with the Libyan government of national accord. He did not say how many militants may have been killed.
“The ISIL terrorists targeted included individuals who fled to the remote desert camps from Sirte in order to reorganize, and they posed a security threat to Libya, the region, and U.S. national interests,” Cook said.
“While we are still evaluating the results of the strikes, the initial assessment indicates they were successful,” Cook added. “This action was authorized by the president as an extension of the successful operation the U.S. military conducted last year to support Libyan forces in freeing Sirte from ISIL control. The United States remains prepared to further support Libyan efforts to counter terrorist threats and to defeat ISIL in Libya.”
The Pentagon believes no civilians were killed in the strikes, a defense official said, while “several dozen” IS militants are thought to have been killed. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the attacks and so spoke on condition of anonymity.
Libya fell into chaos following Gadhafi’s ouster and killing. The country remains divided between east and west, with no effective government and a multitude of rival factions and militias.
Only 20 B-2 stealth bombers exist in the world — one, the Spirit of Kansas, was lost in an accident in Guam in 2008 — but they’ve played key roles in high-profile American bombing missions throughout the 21st century.
The planes, which originally cost $2.2 billion each to design and build and have had hundreds of millions of dollars worth of upgrades, made their first combat sorties in 1999 in the NATO campaign to protect Kosovo from Serbian oppression. Those flights came from Whiteman.
When ground troops moved into liberate Kosovo, they found civilians waving drawings of the distinctive bat-winged jet that led the bombing of Serb strongholds. That campaign was marred by the accidental bombing of a Chinese embassy in the former Yugoslavia, although the mistake was attributed to faulty coordinates rather than a failure of pilots or satellite-guided bombs.
When the United States moved on Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, B-2s flew more than a day to strike central Asia. When American forces invaded Iraq in 2003, B-2s stationed on the remote, British-controlled Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, and from Whiteman flew in at the start of the invasion.
More recently, planes that took off from Whiteman in March 2011 dropped bombs on Libya in a UN-authorized attack that toppled the Gadhafi regime.
The Pentagon built the plane for Cold War duties, forming a key part of the nuclear strike triad alongside the country’s land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles and missiles toted by the U.S. submarine force.
But as nuclear tensions eased, part of the fleet was re-tooled to carry non-nuclear bombs. After decades of use, the Whiteman-based force of stealth bombers is seen as particularly valuable by military planners for two reasons: its ability to avoid radar detection makes it ideal for the start of a bombing campaign when anti-aircraft defenses might still pose a threat; and the plane can carry scores of GPS-guided bombs that allow it to hit dozens of targets in a single sortie.
Flying to such distant locations from Missouri requires complex planning and multiple hook-ups with tankers to refuel in flight. The planes have room for just two pilots, who typically take turns sleeping in the cockpit on ultra-long bombing missions.
