Bombing mission to Libya flew from western Missouri

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City Pause

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law

1:13 Video shows gunman shooting at off-duty KC police officer

2:31 May 9 arrests at Kansas City library event

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016

2:40 How long does it take to scroll to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet?

6:31 Royals announce new partnership with Price Chopper

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location