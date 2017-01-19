Kansas City police ask for help locating missing woman, 63, impaired by stroke

Kansas City police are seeking the public’s assistance to help find a 63-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday.
Inous Revels of Kansas City was in the area of 51st Street and Woodland Avenue the last time someone saw her. Revels had previously suffered from a stroke, which led to some impairment.
Relatives concerned about her welfare filed a missing person’s report.
Revels is African-American, 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighs about 85 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. The last time anyone saw Revels, she was wearing a red-and-black Chiefs coat and denim jeans.
Anyone with information should call 911 or Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons unit at 816-234-5136.
