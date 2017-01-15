Freezing rain hits the KC area, with ice and slick roads likely through Sunday afternoon

Freezing rain slowly moved into the Kansas City area early Sunday and is expected to intensify through the midmorning and afternoon hours.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo., has slightly lowered its estimates on total ice accumulations, but roads will continue to be hazardous until Sunday afternoon.
A Highway Patrol dispatcher said roads were turning icy, especially on bridges.
Two troopers were not injured Sunday morning when their vehicles were struck while working a crash along northbound Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue.
The roads are primarily wet and slushy in the Kansas City area and across northeast Kansas.
“We are seeing icy spots here and there, but nothing substantial,” said Kimberly Qualls, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Transportation. “We are urging people to take it slow and use caution if and when they head out today.”
The crash involving the troopers highlight the need for drivers to move over and give first responders room to work crashes. Drivers also need to give snowplow drivers room to work, too.
An ice storm such as this one is expensive to fight, Qualls said. Crews have to continue to reapply salt after rain washes it away.
“An ice storm such as this will use as much salt as a 12-inch snowstorm,” Qualls said. “Snow we can plow, but we use less salt. In this case, we can do nothing but treating the roads with salt. It’s neverending.”
The Kansas City area remains under an ice storm warning until midnight Sunday. Just south of the Kansas City area, the warning expires around 3 p.m.
Between 1/10 to a quarter of an inch of ice is expected to accumulate over much of the Kansas City area through Sunday night. However, areas just south of St. Joseph and north to the Iowa boarder could still see up to a half inch of ice, according to the weather service.
Some uncertainty remains with the transition of freezing rain to rain. Temperatures probably will rise above freezing Sunday afternoon with any precipitation turning into rain for most of the area. The shift will begin in the south and slowly move north. Temperatures near the Kansas City area, however, will remain near freezing until late evening, according to the Weather Service.
Farther north near the St. Joseph area and areas north of U.S. 36, freezing rain is expected to continue until Monday morning.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
