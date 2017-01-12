Prolonged, damaging ice storm looking more likely for Kansas City this weekend

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service warned earlier this week that a major winter storm was possible this weekend — now they’re saying it’s expected.
In an updated forecast posted on its website Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo., said significant ice accumulation is expected, with totals ranging from one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch of ice possible. Some areas could see more.
The main takeaway from the latest forecast is that the ice storm is expected to be widespread and could significantly impact travel across Missouri and eastern Kansas.
It also could cause power outages and downed tree limbs across the area. The freezing rain is expected to fall the heaviest Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The ice storm is threatening to produce a swath of freezing rain along a 1,000-mile path that stretches from Texas to Ohio.
In the Kansas City area, freezing rain is expected to develop Friday afternoon and spread north though the evening and overnight, according to the Weather Service’s situation report.
The freezing could impact the Friday evening rush hour, although the heaviest ice accumulations will likely be south of Interstate 70.
Light freezing rain will be possible Saturday, although there will be periodic breaks throughout the day — likely keeping accumulation totals low.
The ice storm is expected to intensify Saturday night into Sunday, with the heaviest freezing rain falling during this period.
The Weather Service warns that significant icing is possible.
Temperatures are expected to warm Sunday afternoon, with precipitation gradually changing over to rain. Freezing rain will likely be mainly confined to areas along and north of U.S. 36 near St. Joseph, according to the Weather Service.
A winter storm watch has been issued for the Kansas City area from Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for this weekend, telling motorists to avoid travel from late Thursday through Sunday.
“MoDOT crews will be out ahead of the storm using a mixture of chemicals and abrasives including salt brine and salt,” said State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth in a release Wednesday.
“Ice is the most difficult storm to fight. With large areas of the state expected to get a half inch or more, it can cause downed power lines and potential roadway closures. Motorists should avoid travel this weekend if at all possible.”
With many universities and colleges expected to resume classes next week, students are being told to consider traveling after the ice storm has cleared and conditions improved.
Those who must head out are encouraged to make sure they have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves, as well as water and snacks.
To check road conditions including winter weather conditions and traffic speeds, visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org/map/.
The map is also available as a free app on iTunes and Google play listed as MoDOT Traveler Information. MoDOT’s customer service center is available for information 24 hours a day at 888-275-6636.
Information on winter driving tips is available from the Kansas Highway Patrol. You can also follow the Kansas Highway Patrol on Facebook and Twitter at www.kansashighwaypatrol.org.
For the latest road information from the Kansas Department of Transportation, call 511 or visit kandrive.org. To find information on road conditions when not in the state, call 866-511-5368.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
