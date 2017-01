2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest Pause

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

0:50 Details of Kansas City's first homicide of 2017

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

1:29 Ozobot makes programming as easy as coloring

7:25 Postgame analysis: Kansas 81, Oklahoma 70

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather