Protesters rally for action on climate change outside KC offices of Sen. Claire McCaskill

Protesters concerned about climate change rallied Monday outside the Kansas City offices of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, calling for action against the growing political influence of the fossil-fuels industry under President-elect Donald Trump.
The rally attracted about 50 people outside McCaskill’s offices at 4141 Pennsylvania Ave. in Westport. It was organized by 350 Kansas City, a local branch of a global climate change advocacy group. Similar groups across the country held rallies Monday outside the offices of senators, asking them to oppose Trump’s picks for various Cabinet positions.
In Kansas City, protest leaders asked McCaskill to oppose the appointment of specific Cabinet picks, including Rex Tillerson, former chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil and current nominee for secretary of state; Scott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general nominated to head the Environmental Protection Agency; and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, chosen to head the Department of Energy, which he once said he would abolish.
Protest leaders met with McCaskill’s staff before the rally to communicate their concerns. McCaskill’s office issued the following statement about the rally:
“Hearing from Missourians is critical for Claire, and she appreciates these folks making their voices heard. The reality is that elected Republicans fully control the federal government, so it’s important for Republicans to hear these voices, too. Even though Republicans can confirm these nominees on their own, Claire will carefully consider every nominee.”
The protesters also asked Republican Sen. Roy Blunt to oppose Trump’s nominees who deny the human impact on climate change.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
