Pilot seriously injured when plane crashes at Lee’s Summit park

The pilot of a small plane suffered serious injuries when the aircraft he was flying crashed in Lee’s Summit early Saturday morning shortly after takeoff.
Sgt. Chris Depue of the Lee’s Summit Police Department said the plane came down near the northeast corner of Chipman Road and Douglas Street.
Authorities were alerted to the crash about 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, officers found a white, single-engine light aircraft that had crash landed in the parking lot of Lea McKeighan Park on the north side of Chipman.
The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, according to Lee’s Summit police.
He is believed to be a man in his 60s or 70s and was talking to authorities after the crash. He was complaining of leg pain, according to officials on the scene.
Depue said there was only one person on board and that no other injuries had been reported.
The pilot had left the Lee’s Summit Airport at about 7:40 a.m. and reported trouble with the aircraft shortly after takeoff. The crash remains under investigation.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments