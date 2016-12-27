Missouri State University Chorale to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration

The chorale from Missouri State University has been invited to perform at next month’s presidential inauguration.
The group is led by Cameron LaBarr, a graduate of Richmond, Mo., High School. Labarr is the director of choral studies at the university in Springfield.
“We’re very, very proud of him,” said his stepmother, Diane LaBarr.
The Missouri State University Chorale will perform a newly commissioned piece titled “Now We Belong,” according to LaBarr’s father, Ed LaBarr.
The group was chosen to perform Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C., by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.
The committee is led by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri.
“I’m very proud to announce that MSU’s Chorale will represent the university and the state of Missouri on the national stage at the 58th Presidential inauguration,” Blunt said in announcing the honor. “I have no doubt that the millions of Americans watching the ceremony will be as impressed with these incredibly talented students as all of us who have had the opportunity to hear them perform.”
