Frigid air grips Kansas City as wind chill drops to near zero

The frigid air promised earlier this week has arrived in Kansas City, sending temperatures tumbling into the mid-teens and wind chill values approaching zero degrees.
The temperatures continued to drop early Thursday, reaching 14 degrees shortly before 7 a.m. at Kansas City International Airport. With a northwest wind of 11 mph, it felt more like 1 degree.
Thursday’s high is expected to reach the mid-20s around mid-afternoon, and then temperatures are expected to drop, promising a frigid night for those attending the NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kick-off temperatures are expected to be about 20 degrees, but the wind will make it feel like its in the single digits. Fans will need to dress warmly if attending the game.
Overnight temps will dip near 10 degrees in Kansas City, bringing another cold start to the day on Friday. Wind chill values again will approach zero degrees. Friday will remain unseasonably cold with highs reaching the mid-20s.
There will be a slight warmup Saturday, with highs reaching near 40 degrees. Sunday will be slightly colder, but there’s a chance of rain turning to snow Sunday afternoon and night.
Initial forecasts indicate that north-central and northeastern Missouri are most likely to be affected by the precipitation.
