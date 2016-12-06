How to stay warm at the Chiefs vs. Raiders game

The Chiefs kingdom on Thursday will not be for the weak of heart.
Kansas City is expected to get a dusting of snow Wednesday. And temperatures are expected to drop to 18 degrees by kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders the following evening. The wind chill will make that temp feel more like the single digits.
It might not break the record for the coldest Chiefs game at Arrowhead — that was on Jan. 7, 1996, in an AFC playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. But the night is certain to be frigid.
Fear not, Kansas Citians. The Star has compiled every “stay warm” trick in the book for those ready to brave the elements.
On top: Make sure the first layer is something sweat-wicking to keep you dry throughout the game. Then, consider a wool sweater or heavy turtleneck for insulation. Top that off with something that will combat wind and cold, such as an insulated, waterproof jacket, preferably with a hood you can use to provide an extra layer for your head.
On bottom: First, long johns. Then find the most insulated, waterproof pants you can find. Ski/snow pants or lined coveralls are acceptable on a night like this. Fleece-lined pants work well, too. Consider a blanket to keep your legs warm.
Mittens, not gloves: Mittens trap heat better by keeping your fingers together.
Protect the head: One scarf for your neck. One scarf for your face. A hat with ear flaps.
Cardboard squares and seat covers: Consider bringing a cardboard square (or a newspaper) to rest your feet on when you’re sitting. Otherwise, your feet can absorb cold from the hard concrete. Bring a seat pad so that you aren’t sitting on a cold chair. Better yet, don’t plan on sitting.
Keep it toasty: Hand and foot warmers fit inside pockets and boots to keep your fingers and toes warm. They are relatively cheap and often are distributed at games.
Remember: Tissues, plenty of tissues. Chapstick, too.
Lay off the alcohol: Even if it initially makes you feel warmer, drinking alcohol actually lowers the core temperature of your body. Other studies show that drinking reduces your body’s ability to enact natural defenses against cold, such as shivering. Instead, look for hot chocolate before it runs out.
Take a break: Don’t feel weird taking refuge in a gift shop or concession area. Take a few minutes to warm up, and then head back out there.
Shoes: Uggs or other furry boots might keep your toes warm, but other shoe options that are insulated and waterproof might be your best bet. And don’t dare wear cotton socks. Consider wearing some kind of sweat-wicking liner sock with a thick wool sock on top.
Cheer, and move while you do it: Stand still at your own peril. Moving, cheering and screaming are going to increase blood flow and keep you warm. Plus, the only thing worse than being at a freezing cold game is being at a freezing cold game while your team is losing.
