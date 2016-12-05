Snow in KC? Probably. Frigid temps? Count on it. Going to the Chiefs game? Bundle up.

Bundle up, Kansas City, because Monday’s temperate weather is about to surrender to winter.
“We will be looking at much colder conditions arriving tomorrow (Tuesday) and changing our temperatures into the 30s across most of the area for highs,” said Scott Blair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
A chance of snow will move into the Kansas City area on Wednesday. Although it’s too early to accurately forecast an amount, a half inch or less of snow is possible for the Kansas City area.
“This would be realistically the first snow of the season for Kansas City,” Blair said.
But it’s the frigid temps on Thursday night that might cause the most concern, especially for Chiefs fans planning to go to Thursday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Oakland Raiders.
The temperature at kickoff is expected to be 18 degrees, Blair said. Factor in the wind chill, and it will feel closer to the single digits or low teens.
That probably will make it among the coldest Chiefs games at Arrowhead.
The coldest was 6 degrees below zero on Jan. 7, 1996, an AFC playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. That game stands as the third coldest in NFL history.
The last time it was this cold at Arrowhead was on Dec. 26, 2010, when the game-time temperature was 19 degrees.
The snow forecast is a tough call, said Tom Kines, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.com in State College, Pa.
“It looks like when it comes to our area, there’s not a whole lot of moisture with it,” he said.
The worst-case scenario, he said, is 2 to 3 inches.
For now, it appears that the earliest the snow could arrive is Wednesday morning’s commute. The window for the most snow should be in the afternoon. It should wrap up by the evening.
Although the snow is expected to be a dry one, it could still make the evening rush hour treacherous.
“Especially with the first snow, it doesn’t take much to cause an accident because people aren’t accustomed to it,” Kines said. “The first snowfall is tricky.”
The last time Kansas City had snow on a workday was on Jan. 21, when just over half an inch fell at Kansas City International Airport.
The cold will start to settle into the Kansas City area Tuesday, with highs in the 30s.
Highs will be in the upper 20s on Wednesday but will struggle to reach 20 on Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the single digits to low teens.
“When it’s that cold, it doesn’t take much of a breeze to make it feel even colder,” Kines said.
There’s no doubt people headed to the game should plan on dressing in layers, including hats, gloves, scarves and warm socks, Kines said.
He also suggested people cheer a lot to get them moving around.
“But that might be more up to the Chiefs,” he said.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
