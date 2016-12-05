Black ice, crashes, car fire create troubles for KC commuters early Monday

The start of the work week got off to a bumpy start for Kansas City commuters as black ice, crashes and a car fire made getting to work a challenge.
The National Weather Service in Kansas City warned via Twitter that drivers might need to allow extra time and caution for their morning commute because patchy dense fog was reducing visibility to a quarter-mile in some areas through 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service later warned that in addition to the fog, patches of black ice were being reported. The Independence/Eastern Jackson County Offices of Emergency Preparedness said via Twitter that black ice was being reported across the KC metro area.
The Clay County Sheriff advised that frosty temps have caused slick spots on roads and bridges.
A vehicle fire on southbound Interstate- 35/29 near the Bond Bridge caused traffic from the Northland headed to downtown Kansas City to back up along the highway to beyond the I-35/I-29 split.
Meanwhile, two separate two-vehicle crashes near Mission Road in Kansas City, Kan., one along northbound I-35 and the other along southbound I-35, caused slow going for morning commuters.
Crashes were also reported at northbound Interstate 635 at I-35 and northbound I-35 at Lamar Avenue in Johnson County.
Drivers are being urged to slow down and use caution on bridges, exit ramps and elevated surfaces because of possible icy conditions.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
