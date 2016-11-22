No safety pins: Shawnee Mission schools forbid them for staff

The Shawnee Mission School District is telling teachers and staff to refrain from wearing safety pins during the workday, partly because of concerns over possible classroom disruptions over the political symbolism associated with the pins.
Since the election of Donald Trump as president, safety pins have been worn by a growing number of people as a sign of support toward women, immigrants, people of color, Muslims and others who may feel vulnerable to post-election backlash.
But on Monday, the Shawnee Mission district — one of the area’s largest — issued a joint statement with the Shawnee Mission teachers’ union, the National Education Association.
The statement, posted on the district’s website, said that “individuals had been wearing safety pins within our school communities, resulting in concerns and complaints regarding political connotations associated with the wearing of safety pins.”
The district said it is committed to “creating and maintaining safe schools that foster a culture of respect for all. Key to this goal is ensuring that our classrooms and school learning environments remain free from disruption.”
Neither district or NEA officials had responded yet this morning to explain more specifically how classes had been disrupted by the safety pins.
The joint statement was issued to all district staff.
“Recent events require us to remind our employees of their rights and responsibilities,” the statement said. “As a staff member, you do not give up your First Amendment right to free speech on matters of public concern. However, your communications inside the classroom on school time is considered speech on behalf of the school district and there is a limitation on that speech.”
According to the district’s statement, the wearing of a safety pin as a political statement is the “latest example of such political speech. Although wearing the safety pin as political speech is not the problem, any disruption the political statement causes in the classroom or school is a distraction in the education process. We ask staff members to refrain from wearing safety pins or other symbols of divisive and partisan political speech while on duty — unless such activity is specifically in conjunction with district curriculum.”
When contacted by The Star other districts in the Kansas City area said they had no such ban against teachers, or staff wearing safety pins in their schools and said that wearing a safety pin had not disrupted education in their district.
On Tuesday morning the ACLU of Kansas Executive Director Micah Kubic sent a letter to Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent Jim Hinson and the members of the Shawnee Mission School Board, urging the district to abandon its policy.
The ACLU letter was sent after the organization on Tuesday morning received dozens of complaints from members of the Shawnee Mission community who are outraged about the limits it places on constitutionally protected speech as well as the signal that it sends that the safety and success of all students is not important to the district.
“Wearing a safety pin has become a symbol that the wearer is an ally of vulnerable communities, and seeks to create a safe space for all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender or sexual orientation,” the ACLU letter said.
The letter goes on to say that “it should not be controversial to say that the success and safety of all students, including members of vulnerable groups, are important,” And it calls the district safety pin ban “outrageous and contrary to the inclusive values of equality and freedom that we share as Americans.”
The district’s statement does note that the NEA and the district’s board of education “ are committed to the safety of every student. Thank you in advance for your careful review of this statement and for working with all students of the Shawnee Mission community. The Shawnee Mission School District has been and will continue to be a district that focuses on taking care of students and making sure that all students feel safe and supported regardless of issues or concerns occurring outside of our schools.”
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
