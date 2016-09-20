From homelessness to happiness: A dog groomer’s journey

0:38 Raw video: One man dead, another injured after shooting on East 42nd Street Pause

0:49 Two dead as single-engine plane crashes in Lee's Summit

0:31 Raw video: Vigil held for 16-year-old shooting victim Javon Reilly

0:24 Raw video: Plane crash at Lee's Summit airport kills two

1:02 Teenager fatally shot near Van Horn High School

2:19 Historic William Chick Scarritt home sustains heavy damage in early morning blaze

0:20 Historic William Chick Scarritt home burns in northeast Kansas City

3:21 Iconic sculpture returns atop Bartle Hall

2:02 Sky Station 'hair curler' sculpture is placed on its perch at Bartle Hall

2:25 Lumber signed with love for needy veterans

1:36 K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off