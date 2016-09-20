Two dead in single-engine plane crash at Lee’s Summit airport

Both occupants of a single-engine plane died when the plane crashed Tuesday at Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport, according to police.
The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at the airport, located in the 2700 block of Northeast Douglas Street in northern Lee’s Summit.
When emergency crews arrived, they found the single-engine Piper 28 airplane wrecked on the tarmac on the west side of the airport, according to Sgt. Chris Depue of the Lee’s Summit Police Department. They found the two occupants of the plane dead. No other injuries were reported.
Lee’s Summit police are working with investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration to learn from where the flight originated and what may have caused the crash.
The plane was registered to Teko Air LLC in Des Moines, Iowa. Calls to a number listed for Teko Air were not answered immediately Tuesday night.
The Lee’s Summit airport is a non-towered airport. The airport remains open for operation as the runways were not affected, police aid.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
