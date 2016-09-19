Fire heavily damages historic William Chick Scarritt home in Northeast KC

A fire early Monday heavily damaged the historic William Chick Scarritt Home in Kansas City’s northeast area.
The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Monday in the house near Norledge and North Indiana avenues.
When firefighters arrived, they reported the house, at 3240 Norledge Avenue, fully engulfed in flames. They were battling the blaze defensively.
The house, which is near the Kansas City Museum, along with the nearby Royster home and Corinthian Hall are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
There were no reports of injuries.
