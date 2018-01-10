Cerner names new CEO for ‘the future we see for ourselves’

More Videos

Virgin Hyperloop One sets a historic test speed record of nearly 240 mph 1:57

Virgin Hyperloop One sets a historic test speed record of nearly 240 mph

Pause
How to protect your computer from malware 3:44

How to protect your computer from malware

Hip, cool, travel trailer? Check out the Terry Classic 1:45

Hip, cool, travel trailer? Check out the Terry Classic

His father was killed with a gun, now they are his hobby 2:44

His father was killed with a gun, now they are his hobby

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support 2:00

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support

Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City 0:36

Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

  • Meet Cerner’s cew Chairman & CEO, Brent Shafer

    Cerner said former Philips North America executive Brent Shafer will become its CEO on Feb. 1. He fills the vacancy created when co-founder Neal Patterson died last year.

Cerner said former Philips North America executive Brent Shafer will become its CEO on Feb. 1. He fills the vacancy created when co-founder Neal Patterson died last year. Cerner
Cerner said former Philips North America executive Brent Shafer will become its CEO on Feb. 1. He fills the vacancy created when co-founder Neal Patterson died last year. Cerner

Technology

Cerner names new CEO for ‘the future we see for ourselves’

By Mark Davis

mdavis@kcstar.com

January 10, 2018 04:20 PM

Cerner has named a Philips North America executive to be its CEO.

Brent Shafer will become chief executive officer and chairman of Cerner on Feb. 1. In February 2014, he became CEO of the North America operations of Netherlands-based Royal Philips. He will remain there until the end of this month.

At Cerner, Shafer will succeed interim CEO and chairman Cliff Illig, the vice chairman and co-founder who assumed the post after co-founder Neal Patterson died last year. Illig will return to the vice chairman’s post.

Philips North America provides a variety of health care technologies, including patient monitoring, imaging, clinical informatics, sleep and respiratory care. It also sells consumer-oriented brands.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Brent (Shafer) is an approachable leader and effective communicator who has a clear understanding of where health care needs to go,” Illig told employees in a note. “He is a proven chief executive with a tremendous ability to help drive Cerner into the future, but he is also a humble and thoughtful person.”

In 12 years at Philips North America, Shafer had helped “a mature and heavily diversified company develop and strengthen its health care focus,” Illig wrote in the note.

He said that under Shafer, the company’s profits and its share of the market of strategic markets increased.

“In short, he has helped lead the growth and strategies of a very complex, multi-divisional, multinational organization over a number of years. Based on the future we see for ourselves, Brent makes a great addition to our company and team,” Illig wrote.

Cerner, based in North Kansas City, provides information technology to the health care industry, including electronic health records. It has about 12,800 area employees among 24,000 worldwide.

Illig said Shafer, of Salt Lake City, will relocate to the Kansas City area.

Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Virgin Hyperloop One sets a historic test speed record of nearly 240 mph 1:57

Virgin Hyperloop One sets a historic test speed record of nearly 240 mph

Pause
How to protect your computer from malware 3:44

How to protect your computer from malware

Hip, cool, travel trailer? Check out the Terry Classic 1:45

Hip, cool, travel trailer? Check out the Terry Classic

His father was killed with a gun, now they are his hobby 2:44

His father was killed with a gun, now they are his hobby

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support 2:00

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support

Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City 0:36

Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

  • Virgin Hyperloop One sets a historic test speed record of nearly 240 mph

    Virgin Hyperloop One set a historic test speed record of nearly 387 kilometers per hour (240 miles per hour, 107 meters per second) during its third phase of testing at DevLoop, the world’s first full-scale hyperloop test site.

Virgin Hyperloop One sets a historic test speed record of nearly 240 mph

View More Video