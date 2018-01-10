Cerner names new CEO for ‘the future we see for ourselves’

More Videos 1:57 Virgin Hyperloop One sets a historic test speed record of nearly 240 mph Pause 3:44 How to protect your computer from malware 1:45 Hip, cool, travel trailer? Check out the Terry Classic 2:44 His father was killed with a gun, now they are his hobby 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 1:45 Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 2:00 Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support 0:36 Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City 0:26 Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Meet Cerner’s cew Chairman & CEO, Brent Shafer Cerner said former Philips North America executive Brent Shafer will become its CEO on Feb. 1. He fills the vacancy created when co-founder Neal Patterson died last year. Cerner said former Philips North America executive Brent Shafer will become its CEO on Feb. 1. He fills the vacancy created when co-founder Neal Patterson died last year. Cerner

