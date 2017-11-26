Leasing from Sprint? Beware: You could end up paying more than phone’s full price

More Videos 1:07 Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally Pause 2:25 Uber and Lyft riders share their safety tips for holiday ride-sharing 2:04 SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission 1:48 Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 1:38 Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 4:16 Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked' 1:02 Kareem Hunt: 'Everybody was challenged today' 0:30 Angry Chiefs' fans boo as they file out of Arrowhead Stadium 2:25 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure told an investor group earlier this month that payments from customers who keep leasing their phones become "all profit" once the cost of the device has been collected. It’s one reason Sprint can operate at a higher churn rate than its rivals. Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure told an investor group earlier this month that payments from customers who keep leasing their phones become "all profit" once the cost of the device has been collected. It’s one reason Sprint can operate at a higher churn rate than its rivals. Neil Nakahodo, Leah Becerra and Mark Davis The Kansas City Star

