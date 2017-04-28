Sprint’s report Wednesday will cap busy earnings week in Kansas City area

Sprint will announce its full-year financial results and latest customer counts Wednesday, and management will hold a conference call with investors and analysts.
The Overland Park-based wireless carrier had ended December with 59.515 million subscribers and had lost $923 million through nine months of its fiscal year that ended March 31.
Other area companies reporting results next week include NIC Inc. on Monday; QTS Realty Trust, EPR Properties and Waddell & Reed Financial on Tuesday; Garmin and Tallgrass Energy Partners on Wednesday; and Compass Minerals International and YRC Worldwide on Thursday.
To listen to Sprint’s call, dial 866-360-1063 about 10 minutes ahead of the 7:30 a.m. start time and provide the ID 3938447, or listen online by visiting Sprint’s investor web page.
