April 28, 2017 2:34 PM

Sprint’s report Wednesday will cap busy earnings week in Kansas City area

Sprint will announce its full-year financial results and latest customer counts Wednesday, and management will hold a conference call with investors and analysts.

The Overland Park-based wireless carrier had ended December with 59.515 million subscribers and had lost $923 million through nine months of its fiscal year that ended March 31.

Other area companies reporting results next week include NIC Inc. on Monday; QTS Realty Trust, EPR Properties and Waddell & Reed Financial on Tuesday; Garmin and Tallgrass Energy Partners on Wednesday; and Compass Minerals International and YRC Worldwide on Thursday.

To listen to Sprint’s call, dial 866-360-1063 about 10 minutes ahead of the 7:30 a.m. start time and provide the ID 3938447, or listen online by visiting Sprint’s investor web page.

