T-Mobile CEO says he’s excited about merger speculation but mum on plans

T-Mobile’s chief executive John Legere said Tuesday he “couldn’t be more excited” about possible deal-making in the telecom world. He also kept his cards close to his vest.
Legere acknowledged widespread speculation about potential industry and cross-industry mergers during his company’s quarterly conference call with analysts and investors.
He also noted that merger talks among companies essentially are forbidden for the moment by a federally imposed “quiet period” in place during a government auction of wireless airwaves licenses.
“Nobody’s talking to anybody,” Legere said during the call’s question-and-answer session after the company released its quarterly financial results.
The auction is nearing an end, and there has been plenty of talk about what might be coming in its wake.
Last week, Sprint’s chairman Masayoshi Son surprised many by saying the Overland Park-based wireless carrier may be a seller in whatever mergers and partnerships form. Sprint had been seen largely as a buyer with a particular interest in acquiring T-Mobile, which it had hoped to do three years ago.
Son said Sprint is strong enough to stand alone, be a buyer or take a role in a merger with some other company.
Legere said T-Mobile has many options too, including standing pat or being involved in industry consolidation.
“I got news for you, I couldn’t be more excited about the period that’s going to come up when this auction is over,” he said.
As he often does, Legere took a swipe at many of his firm’s rivals and speculated about the options of a few.
Many, he said, face the prospect of a deal because they need help.
Sprint has valuable wireless spectrum assets, Legere said, “but they don’t have a franchise, and they’re a candidate for being a part of a greater organization either through scale or through something else.”
Sprint’s stock has climbed sharply for several months, which drew this comment from Legere.
“Somebody’s praying somebody’s going to help them out of their misery,” he said.
Dish Network must do a deal, Legere said, echoing one of his 2017 predictions made early last month.
The satellite television business owns valuable wireless spectrum but has no network to use it on. Moreover, Dish faces a regulatory deadline to put its spectrum to use.
“Going into this year, you know that Dish needs to do something,” Legere said Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
