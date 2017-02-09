Cerner offers a more conservative outlook after a bumpy 2016

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company Pause

0:57 PETA protests Hallmark's use of chimpanzees in greeting cards

3:41 Elizabeth Warren silenced on the Senate floor

2:07 Somali refugees finally arrive at new home in Kansas City

4:22 Royals pitcher Jason Hammel puts on the Royals jersey

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

2:39 KU guard Devonte' Graham: 'We get everybody's best shot'

0:37 Audio: John Dorsey on Chiefs keeping Jamaal Charles

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial