Sprint adds high-revenue customers but posts financial loss in busy holiday season

Sprint reported a smaller financial loss while adding valuable high-revenue customers during the industry’s traditionally busy holiday season.
The Overland Park-based wireless company said its fourth-quarter efforts added 368,000 phone subscribers that meet credit checks and are billed for their service each month rather than paying in advance. These post-paid subscribers, as the industry calls them, have been the focus of Sprint’s marketing and generate the most revenues for the company.
“Sprint is turning the corner,” CEO Marcelo Claure said in the company’s announcement Tuesday. “Even with all the aggressive promotional offers from our competitors, we were still able to add more postpaid phone customers than both Verizon and AT&T while continuing to grow revenues, take costs out of the business, and improve the network.”
T-Mobile US had led the industry by adding 933,000 post-paid phone customers in the fourth quarter of 2016. Verizon had added 167,000 and AT&T had lost 67,000.
Overall, Sprint said it added 577,000 customers, a total that was held down by its continuing losses of pre-paid customers. Sprint shed 501,000 of them in October, November and December.
These subscribers generate a bit more than half the revenue each month that Sprint’s post-paid subscribers generate and have been exiting the company for several quarters.
Sprint ended December with 59.515 million subscribers on its wireless network, down from 60.193 million at the end of September. It was unclear why the total fell as Sprint claimed net customer gains.
Its affiliates, who sell service on the network under their own brands, added 673,000 customers in the quarter.
Financially, Sprint reported a net loss of $479 million, or 12 cents a share. That was down from a loss of $836 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.
Sprint said it made a profit operating its business, earning $311 million before interest costs and other expenses led to the net loss.
Revenues were $8.5 billion in the three months, up more than 5 percent from a year ago. Its earnings have benefited from the increase in revenues and a drop in expenses, which Sprint said has reached $1.6 billion with expectations of cutting annual costs by $2 billion by the end of March.
The financial report covers the third quarter of Sprint’s fiscal year that began last April 1 and ends March 31 this year.
