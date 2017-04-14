Taxpayers have until midnight Tuesday to meet filing deadline

Procrastinating taxpayers have until midnight Tuesday to file federal and state taxes this year, or at least request an extension to file later.
The deadline moved from the traditional April 15 because of the weekend and a Washington, D.C., holiday, and as of April 7, the IRS estimated, 40 million taxpayers had yet to file.
H&R Block said its offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Appointments are available online at www.hrblock.com. or with the online store locator.
An extension allows taxpayers more time to file their returns. Taxes owed still must be paid by midnight Tuesday to avoid a penalty and interest charges.
