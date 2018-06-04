VA inflated catheter in Missouri man's penis, causing bleeding then death, suit says

Widow sues VA, saying husband died from misplaced catheter A lawsuit filed in federal court Friday says that staff at the Kansas City VA Medical Center improperly inflated a catheter inside a man's penis, causing him to contract sepsis and die. Neil Nakahodo ×

