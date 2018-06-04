80 jobs, new lab coming to biotech company in Lenexa

PRA Health Sciences plans to expand its footprint in Lenexa with a bioanalytical lab and another 80 jobs over the next five years.
The Kansas Department of Commerce announced the 48,000-square-foot facility Monday. PRA already employs about 680 people in Kansas and has more than 70 offices and 15,800 employees worldwide.
About 90 current employees will be relocated from PRA's existing lab in Lenexa to its new one, and another 80 jobs will be created, according to the commerce department press release. The company is also planning improvements for its current location near 95th Street and Interstate 435 in Johnson County.
“Kansas is a great place for pioneering biotech companies such as PRA to grow with our low cost-of-living and central location, plus one of the nation’s largest clusters of clinical research companies right there in the Kansas City area,” Gov. Jeff Colyer said in the release.
At the new location, PRA will expand its research offerings to include quality-control testing and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
"They are recognized as an industry leader worldwide, and they are outstanding corporate citizens in the community," said Blake Schreck, president of the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce.
