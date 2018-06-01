California-based health company opens support center, adds 65 jobs in Johnson County

California-based Vituity has opened an office in Leawood and added 65 jobs with plans for future growth.
The physician-owned healthcare delivery company changed its name in January after nearly 40 years as CEP America. It provides services such as health care consulting and job placement for physicians.
Vituity CEO Imamu Tomlinson said in a release that the company was "thrilled" to be a part of the Kansas City health care industry.
“With an integrated, team-based model focused on implementing cost-effective solutions, we are excited to help our healthcare partners throughout the Kansas City region continue to focus on what they do best — improving patient lives," Tomlinson said.
The firm was recruited by the Kansas City Area Development Council and a number of local partners, including the Leawood Chamber and Economic Development Council. It plans to host a grand opening this week at its 8,600-square-foot space in Johnson County.
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, a Johnson County surgeon, celebrated the announcement in the release.
“I would like to congratulate Vituity — not only for its continued growth and success, but for making a great choice of Leawood for its new system support center," Colyer said. "Their choice will not only improve the lives of patients throughout the Greater Kansas City area, but will make a positive impact on the economic vitality of the community and state.”
