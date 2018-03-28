Peanut allergy? Children's Mercy treatment working and could soon be open to all kids

SHARE COPY LINK A clinical trial to gradually introduce peanut to kids with severe allergies is showing promise at Children's Mercy. A hospital official says it will be widely available there as soon as the FDA approves a commercial version. Shelly Yang

A clinical trial to gradually introduce peanut to kids with severe allergies is showing promise at Children's Mercy. A hospital official says it will be widely available there as soon as the FDA approves a commercial version. Shelly Yang