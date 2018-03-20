Over-sedation a crisis at nursing homes. Kansas legislation won't help, groups say

SHARE COPY LINK Nursing homes across the United States routinely give anti-psychotic drugs to residents with dementia to control their behavior, despite regulatory prohibitions on this misuse of drugs as “chemical restraints." Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Nursing homes across the United States routinely give anti-psychotic drugs to residents with dementia to control their behavior, despite regulatory prohibitions on this misuse of drugs as “chemical restraints." Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star