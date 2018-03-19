Number of measles cases up to 8 in Johnson County. Here's who should worry

The number of measles patients continues to grow, with the reported cases in Johnson County now up to eight. The list of places where people may have been exposed has also grown by one location.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 10 cases of measles now have been identified in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties.
The outbreak started in a Johnson County child care facility.
So far, KDHE and health departments in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties have been able to identify when and where each person was infected.
The virus, which is very contagious, is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing.
Symptoms typically begin with a high fever, cough and runny nose. A rash develops three or five days after symptoms begin.
The KDHE has added one more location, a theater, to a list released last week of places and times people may have been exposed:
- AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe; March 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Aldi; 15290 W. 119th St. Olathe; March 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe; March 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N. Pearl St., Paola; March 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas; 5808 W 110th St., Overland Park; March 8 and March 10 in the morning
- Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St., Gardner; on March 9 from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St., Olathe; March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.; March 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.; March 10 after 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St. Overland Park; March 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
KDHE and Johnson County are recommending that people who were at these locations at these times stay home if they have a fever, except to see a healthcare provider. Before visiting a healthcare provider, patients should call ahead so the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.
Because children under a year have not yet been immunized, the KDHE suggests that parents watch for symptoms as early as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure.
"For parents with children who have not been exposed, be generally aware that there is a measles outbreak going on in multiple Kansas counties, and the KC metro area specifically," said Gerald Kratochvil, communications director with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
"Keep a vigilant eye on (your child's) health, and keep up with updates from KDHE."
